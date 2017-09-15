Fenestraz, Ticktum Lead the Way in Nurburgring Practices

Daniel Ticktum set the best time of the day at the Nurburgring on Friday - Credit: Gregory Eyckmans

The third round of the 2017 Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup got underway on Friday with two free practice sessions at the Nurburgring, with Sacha Fenestraz and Daniel Ticktum leading the way.

Both Fenestraz and Ticktum are making their first NEC appearances of the season, as are their respective teams Josef Kaufmann Racing and Arden Motorsport, and after just eight cars made the trip to the previous round at Assen, fifteen are present this weekend in Germany.

Fenestraz, who raced at the same circuit last weekend in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and is the championship leader of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series in 2017, set the fastest time of the first session with a 1:59.944s, six-tenths of a second ahead of Ticktum.

Current NEC championship leader Gilles Magnus was third for R-ace GP, albeit more than a second off the overall best time, with Gabriel Aubry, the winner of the opening two races of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, was fourth fastest for Tech 1 Racing ahead of R-ace GP duo Michael Benyahia and Charles Milesi.

Luis Leeds, another Eurocup also making his first appearance in the championship, was seventh for Josef Kaufmann Racing, ahead of R-ace GP’s Theo Coicaud, while James Pull, making his debut in Formula Renault 2.0 for Josef Kaufmann Racing, was ninth ahead of Tech 1 Racing’s Thomas Maxwell.

Ticktum hit the front in the much faster second session with a best of 1:56.649s, just 0.021 seconds faster than Fenestraz, with Aubry third ahead of Milesi, Magnus and Benyahia.

Sun Yue Yang was seventh for JD Motorsport ahead of Josef Kaufmann duo Yifei Ye and Pull, with Thomas Neubauer of Tech 1 Racing completed the top ten.

Nurburgring Free Practice 1 Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 11 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Josef Kaufmann Racing 1:59.944 2 33 Daniel Ticktum GBR Arden Motorsports 2:00.570 3 4 Gilles Magnus BEL R-ace GP 2:00.974 4 14 Gabriel Aubry FRA Tech 1 Racing 2:01.131 5 3 Michael Benyahia MAR R-ace GP 2:01.460 6 1 Charles Milesi FRA R-ace GP 2:01.463 7 42 Luis Leeds AUS Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:01.635 8 2 Theo Coicaud FRA R-ace GP 2:01.939 9 15 James Pull GBR Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:01.950 10 5 Thomas Maxwell AUS Tech 1 Racing 2:02.007 11 22 Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer FRA JD Motorsport 2:02.069 12 6 Thomas Neubauer FRA Tech 1 Racing 2:02.138 13 41 Yifei Ye CHI Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:02.328 14 21 Sun Yue Yang CHI JD Motorsport 2:02.836 15 96 Bartlomiej Mirecki POL BM Racing 2:04.241

Nurburgring Free Practice 2 Result