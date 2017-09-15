Formula Renault 2.0 NEC

Fenestraz, Ticktum Lead the Way in Nurburgring Practices

Daniel Ticktum set the best time of the day at the Nurburgring on Friday - Credit: Gregory Eyckmans

The third round of the 2017 Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup got underway on Friday with two free practice sessions at the Nurburgring, with Sacha Fenestraz and Daniel Ticktum leading the way.

Both Fenestraz and Ticktum are making their first NEC appearances of the season, as are their respective teams Josef Kaufmann Racing and Arden Motorsport, and after just eight cars made the trip to the previous round at Assen, fifteen are present this weekend in Germany.

Fenestraz, who raced at the same circuit last weekend in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and is the championship leader of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series in 2017, set the fastest time of the first session with a 1:59.944s, six-tenths of a second ahead of Ticktum.

Current NEC championship leader Gilles Magnus was third for R-ace GP, albeit more than a second off the overall best time, with Gabriel Aubry, the winner of the opening two races of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, was fourth fastest for Tech 1 Racing ahead of R-ace GP duo Michael Benyahia and Charles Milesi.

Luis Leeds, another Eurocup also making his first appearance in the championship, was seventh for Josef Kaufmann Racing, ahead of R-ace GP’s Theo Coicaud, while James Pull, making his debut in Formula Renault 2.0 for Josef Kaufmann Racing, was ninth ahead of Tech 1 Racing’s Thomas Maxwell.

Ticktum hit the front in the much faster second session with a best of 1:56.649s, just 0.021 seconds faster than Fenestraz, with Aubry third ahead of Milesi, Magnus and Benyahia.

Sun Yue Yang was seventh for JD Motorsport ahead of Josef Kaufmann duo Yifei Ye and Pull, with Thomas Neubauer of Tech 1 Racing completed the top ten.

Nurburgring Free Practice 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
111Sacha FenestrazFRAJosef Kaufmann Racing1:59.944
233Daniel TicktumGBRArden Motorsports2:00.570
34Gilles MagnusBELR-ace GP2:00.974
414Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing2:01.131
53Michael BenyahiaMARR-ace GP2:01.460
61Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP2:01.463
742Luis LeedsAUSJosef Kaufmann Racing2:01.635
82Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP2:01.939
915James PullGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing2:01.950
105Thomas MaxwellAUSTech 1 Racing2:02.007
1122Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerFRAJD Motorsport2:02.069
126Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing2:02.138
1341Yifei YeCHIJosef Kaufmann Racing2:02.328
1421Sun Yue YangCHIJD Motorsport2:02.836
1596Bartlomiej MireckiPOLBM Racing2:04.241

Nurburgring Free Practice 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
133Daniel TicktumGBRArden Motorsports1:56.649
211Sacha FenestrazFRAJosef Kaufmann Racing1:56.670
314Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing1:56.767
41Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:57.287
54Gilles MagnusBELR-ace GP1:57.303
63Michael BenyahiaMARR-ace GP1:57.387
721Sun Yue YangCHIJD Motorsport1:57.393
841Yifei YeCHIJosef Kaufmann Racing1:57.671
915James PullGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:57.753
106Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:57.821
112Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP1:57.889
1222Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerFRAJD Motorsport1:58.129
1342Luis LeedsAUSJosef Kaufmann Racing1:58.467
1496Bartlomiej MireckiPOLBM Racing1:58.528
155Thomas MaxwellAUSTech 1 RacingNo Time

