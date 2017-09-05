Fernando Alonso: “There Was Little Chance We Could Make It Into The Points”

Fernando Alonso says there was little chance he could of finished inside the points at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard started the race from nineteenth from the grid after a thirty-five-place grid penalty for an engine change, but having made positions from the start, Alonso was forced to retire with two laps to go with a gearbox issue, which the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver was nursing throughout the whole race.

Alonso spent majority of the race battling with Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Jolyon Palmer for twelfth position before Palmer cut the second chicane and failed to give the position back. The British driver was given a five second time penalty but the Spaniard was far from amused over the incident and called the punishment ‘a joke’ over the radio.

“Our bosses were here today and, unfortunately, we could not deliver a good result. It’s very disappointing to have a double DNF.” said Alonso, who joined team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne in retirement.

“I had problems with upshifting from the very early stages of the race, which at some points was costing me a lot of time – almost a second a lap. We tried to fix the issue by changing some settings, but the shifting never worked as it should have, and it hampered my race.”

The two-time world champion never expected the race to be easy starting all the way at the back, and expects the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks time to be more suitable for the MCL32.

“Starting from the back of the grid was never going to be easy here. We made up a few places during the race, but there was little chance we could make it into the points today.” says the Spaniard.

“Now we are looking forward to Singapore, which is a more suitable track for us.”