Fernando Alonso Not Committed To Future With Honda, says Hasegawa

Honda Motorsport Chief Yusuke Hasegawa says it is ‘very clear’ that Fernando Alonso does not want to commit his future with the Japanese engine manufacturer, unless it can display progress at the upcoming races.

Alonso is on his final year of his current three-year contract with McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team, rejoining the team in 2015 the same year the outfit reunited with Honda, and the Spaniard has repeatedly stated that he’ll decide his future in Formula 1 by September or October.

The Japanese engine supplier is lacking behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault, restricting McLaren’s performances this year with only two points finishes for Alonso and one for team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

There have been question marks both regarding Alonso’s future in the sport as well as Honda. The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Woking based-team to Williams Martini Racing and Renault Sport F1 Team as well as a permanent move to the Verizon IndyCar Series.

When speaking to GPUpdate at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Hasegawa explained that it’s “very clear” that Alonso does not want to be powered by Honda next year, unless they can demonstrate their potential soon.

“It is very clear that currently he doesn’t want to stay with Honda – this is very clear,” said Hasegawa.

“Also, he agreed that once he has some, how do I say, hope to Honda, or some expectation, or some possibility that Honda can improve as soon as we can show him, maybe he will change his mind.”

McLaren are looking into options over engine suppliers for next year, but Mercedes and Ferrari have ruled out a deal over supplying an engine, but talks have been taken place with Renault over an engine deal.

When asked about how crucial the ongoing developments are convincing Alonso to stay, Hasegawa said they were committed to bring more updates this season.

“Yeah. We can’t stop bringing updates, so we need to show him some improvement,” said Hasegawa.

“It is very clear: if we don’t introduce anything, and stay with the current performance, McLaren or Fernando doesn’t stay with us – it is very clear.”