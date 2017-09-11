Fernando Alonso: “It’s one of the circuits on the calendar that suits our package”

Fernando Alonso expects a stronger weekend in Singapore than he had in either Belgium or Italy - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Fernando Alonso expects to have a better chance of scoring points in the Singapore Grand Prix than in the last two races in Belgium and Italy, providing he does not suffer any reliability issues, something that has blighted his season to date.

The McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver retired from both of the races that followed the summer break, but despite this disappointment, he felt the pace of the MCL32 was much better than he expected it to be, thanks mainly down to the upgraded engine package Honda have recently introduced.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit should suit the team much better, and Alonso is determined to leave behind the European part of the season behind him and focus on the impending trip to Asia.

“We knew the double-header of Spa and Monza would be difficult for us, but three DNFs out of four was still really disappointing,” said Alonso. “Still, we showed better pace than we anticipated, even though we couldn’t convert that into points.

“We’ve now put the European season behind us and we turn our attention to the fly-aways which signal the final chapter of the season,” said Alonso. “Singapore is a great place to start, as it’s one of the circuits on the calendar that suits our package better than others, and gives us a real chance for a more positive result.

“Singapore is a bit like the Monaco of the East. It’s a glamorous street circuit right in the centre of the city and the atmosphere is incredible. It’s tough – hot and humid, and hard on the cars and drivers. It’s really fun though: bumpy, tight and challenging, but exhilarating when you get it right.

“You need a car with good traction on the slower corners and a high downforce set-up, so we definitely have a better chance there – we just need to make sure we also have the reliability.”