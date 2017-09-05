Ferrari ‘underestimated’ Monza Challenge – Marchionne

Scuderia Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne was downbeat after seeing the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team secure a dominant one-two finish at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday, feeling his team ‘screwed up’ the weekend.

After qualifying down in seventh and eighth in the wet conditions of qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel started fifth and sixth after both Red Bull Racing drivers took grid penalties for engine changes, but Vettel could only finish third, but alarmingly for Ferrari, thirty-six seconds off race winner Lewis Hamilton, and only a little bit closer to Valtteri Bottas.

Raikkonen could only manage fifth after finding him passed by Daniel Ricciardo, who started sixteenth after his penalty, and Marchionne feels the team underestimated the circuit, particularly as seven days previously they were extremely strong at the Belgian Grand Prix where Vettel kept Hamilton honest until the chequered flag.

“I think we just screwed up,” said Marchionne to German broadcaster RTL. “The set-up for the car was wrong. I think we underestimated the circuit.

“I think we screwed up from Belgium, from Spa, into here. Now, we need to go back to the factory and find out which way the car went sideways. But we will be back in Singapore.”