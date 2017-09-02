Fittipaldi Breaks Record with Opening Mexico Pole

Pietro Fittipaldi took the first pole position of the World Series Formula V8 3.5 weekend in Mexico City after coming out on top of a great battle with current championship leader Matevos Isaakyan.

Fittipaldi’s pole, his ninth of the season, broke the record for the number of poles in a season that was previously held by current Formula 1 stars Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen, with the Lotus driver setting his best time of 1:32.382s on his final run.

SMP Racing by AVF’s Isaakyan was denied a front row start when Alex Palou, in again at Teo Martin Motorsport after a race winning effort at the Nurburgring before the summer break, snatched the position on his final run by just 0.022 seconds.

Alfonso Celis Jr was the leading Mexican in front of his home fans, with the Fortec Motorsports driver ending up fourth fastest, while Konstantin Tereschenko placed the second Teo Martin Motorsport machine into fifth, and he will be joined on row three by SMP Racing by AVF’s Egor Orudzhev.

The second Mexican on the grid, Diego Menchaca, was seventh fastest for Fortec Motorsports ahead of Lotus’ Rene Binder, while RP Motorsport – down to two cars this weekend – rounded out the top ten with Roy Nissany ahead of Yu Kanamaru, while Giuseppe Cipriani completed the field for his Il Barone Rampante squad.

