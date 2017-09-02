Formula V8 3.5

Fittipaldi Breaks Record with Opening Mexico Pole

Pietro Fittipaldi will start from pole position in race one in Mexico - Credit: Diederik van der Laan / Dutch Photo Agency

Pietro Fittipaldi took the first pole position of the World Series Formula V8 3.5 weekend in Mexico City after coming out on top of a great battle with current championship leader Matevos Isaakyan.

Fittipaldi’s pole, his ninth of the season, broke the record for the number of poles in a season that was previously held by current Formula 1 stars Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen, with the Lotus driver setting his best time of 1:32.382s on his final run.

SMP Racing by AVF’s Isaakyan was denied a front row start when Alex Palou, in again at Teo Martin Motorsport after a race winning effort at the Nurburgring before the summer break, snatched the position on his final run by just 0.022 seconds.

Alfonso Celis Jr was the leading Mexican in front of his home fans, with the Fortec Motorsports driver ending up fourth fastest, while Konstantin Tereschenko placed the second Teo Martin Motorsport machine into fifth, and he will be joined on row three by SMP Racing by AVF’s Egor Orudzhev.

The second Mexican on the grid, Diego Menchaca, was seventh fastest for Fortec Motorsports ahead of Lotus’ Rene Binder, while RP Motorsport – down to two cars this weekend – rounded out the top ten with Roy Nissany ahead of Yu Kanamaru, while Giuseppe Cipriani completed the field for his Il Barone Rampante squad.

Mexico City Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Pietro FittipaldiBRZLotus1:31.382
210Alex PalouESPTeo Martin Motorsport1:31.762
36Matevos IsaakyanRUSSMP Racing by AVF1:31.784
47Alfonso Celis JrMEXFortec Motorsports1:31.947
59Konstantin TereschenkoRUSTeo Martin Motorsport1:32.070
65Egor OrudzhevRUSSMP Racing by AVF1:32.211
78Diego MenchacaMEXFortec Motorsports1:32.303
83Rene BinderAUTLotus1:32.333
911Roy NissanyISRRP Motorsport1:32.594
1012Yu KanamaruJAPRP Motorsport1:32.755
1115Giuseppe CiprianiITABarone Rampante1:34.211

