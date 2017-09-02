Formula V8 3.5

Fittipaldi Doubles Up with Second Mexico City Pole

Pietro Fittipaldi took his second pole position of the day in Mexico in Q2 - Credit: Diederik van der Laan / Dutch Photo Agency

Pietro Fittipaldi completed a pole double around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as he dominated the second qualifying session on Saturday.

The Brazilian, being supported this weekend by his two-time Formula 1 World Champion grandfather Emerson Fittipaldi, secured a tenth pole position of the season with a lap of 1:30.635s, 0.124 seconds clear of Egor Orudzhev.

Orudzhev made a mistake on his final lap that could have seen him usurp Fittipaldi at the front of the field, but the SMP Racing by AVF driver will be happy to secure a front row grid slot alongside the Lotus star.

Alfonso Celis Jr gave the home fans something to cheer by posting the third fastest time for Fortec Motorsports, but he was 0.432 seconds off the pole time, with the Mexican being joined on the second row by the second Lotus of Austrian Rene Binder, who was a further 0.081 seconds back.

For the first time in his short World Series Formula V8 3.5 career, Alex Palou does not find himself on the front row, with the Teo Martin Motorsport driver only managing fifth on the grid this time, with the Spaniard just 0.064 seconds clear of the second Mexican in the field, Diego Menchaca.

Matevos Isaakyan, who qualified on the front row earlier in the day for race one, could only manage seventh this time around, and he will be joined on row four by RP Motorsport’s Yu Kanamaru, while Konstantin Tereschenko, Roy Nissany and Giuseppe Cipriani round out the eleven-car field.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Pietro FittipaldiBRZLotus1:30.635
25Egor OrudzhevRUSSMP Racing by AVF1:30.759
37Alfonso Celis JrMEXFortec Motorsports1:31.067
43Rene BinderAUTLotus1:31.148
510Alex PalouESPTeo Martin Motorsport1:31.471
68Diego MenchacaMEXFortec Motorsports1:31.535
76Matevos IsaakyanRUSSMP Racing by AVF1:31.745
812Yu KanamaruJAPRP Motorsport1:31.849
99Konstantin TereschenkoRUSTeo Martin Motorsport1:31.914
1011Roy NissanyISRRP Motorsport1:32.027
1115Giuseppe CiprianiITABarone Rampante1:33.435

