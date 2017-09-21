Force India’s Sergio Perez Donates Towards Mexico City Relief Fund

Sahara Force India F1 driver Sergio Perez has donated £125,000 to support victims in the recent Mexico City earthquake.

The capital was struck by an 7.1 magnitude on Tuesday, forcing buildings to collapse and created a death toll over 200 people.

Perez, who recently signed a new deal with Force India to stay on for 2018, posted on social media saying he’s donated three million pesos, equivalent to £125,000, and that he’s made an alliance with Carlos Sim foundation. Every dollar that goes towards Perez’s charity, Fundacion Checo Perez, they will donate five dollars to the Carlos Sim Foundation.

“I’m deeply concerned for what my country is living.” said Perez.

“It’s time to be united. I’ve made an alliance with Carlos Sim foundation, and for each $1 that Fundacion Checo Perez receives, they will donate $5. I’d like to kick off this initiative by donating 3 million pesos. Please join us!”

Other drivers have shown their respects over the tragic events in Mexico. Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton posted on Twitter “A country close to my heart. I’m praying for all those affected in Mexico”. GP3 Series Colombian driver Tatiana Calderon sending her prayers on Twitter with “My Prayers are with my Mexican friends”.

This year’s Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is set to take place on the 27th to the 29th October.