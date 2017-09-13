Force India’s Tom McCullough: “Qualifying Will Be Very Important”

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Chief Race Engineer, Tom McCullough says this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix will be tough for both drivers and mechanics.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the longest and one of the hottest races on the calendar. With the drivers covering sixty one laps around the 3.1 mile circuit, drivers race close to around two hours facing high temperatures in the process.

McCullough says that in the hot conditions, drivers will need to be perfect shape for the duration of this weekend and avoid losing concentration and hitting the barriers.

“It’s a tough weekend for both the drivers and the team members: it’s hot and humid, even at night, meaning hydration is very important.” said McCullough.

“The drivers, in particular, need to be in perfect shape: Singapore is the longest race of the year and one in which they will need to be confident in the car and precise, as the walls are unforgiving and there’s no room for mistakes.”

Compare from the last round at the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Singapore is a different contrast with the track covering the most corners on the calendar with twenty three, most of them a sequence of left to right low speed corners and the track surrounded with barriers, punishing any driver who looses their cool under the floodlights.

“Singapore is the original Formula One night race and is as different a track from Monza as it can be. It’s an anticlockwise track and it has the highest number of corners in the calendar – 23 on the official map. The corners are quite evenly balanced between left and right and most of them are tight, low-speed turns.”

Similar to the streets of Monte-Carlo, Qualifying will be important for the race as overtaking opportunities will be very limited around the streets of Singapore. Despite this, the race can quickly change with the safety car, which has made an appearance at every Singapore Grand Prix in history.

“Qualifying will be very important as there aren’t many overtaking opportunities: despite this, races are often very entertaining and the Safety Car is a common sight.”