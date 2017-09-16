Gamble Secures Crucial Victory In Silverstone Opener

Tom Gamble emerged victorious from a close-fought battle with Daniel Harper to take a potentially pivotal sixth win of the Ginetta Junior Championship season at Silverstone.

Gamble went three abreast with maiden pole-sitter Tom Wood and Luke Browning into Becketts for the first time, though as they ran wide, Kiern Jewiss stormed into the lead.

Jewiss would hold the lead for just a lap however as his Douglas Motorsport team-mate Harper took the advantage next time round, with Gamble moving up to second later in the lap.

Rain would begin a couple of laps later to spice up the action even further, with Harper and Gamble fighting for the lead as Jewiss fended off Harry King for the final podium position.

The top two would trade the advantage a couple of times, however the decisive moment of the race came on the penultimate lap when Harper slid wide at Copse.

Gamble took full advantage and dived into the lead at Becketts, which he maintained to the chequered flag to extend his championship lead to twenty points.

Drama behind a few laps earlier had seen Jewiss and Wood go sideways at Brooklands, with the unfortunate Browning caught up as well and forced into retirement.

Benefitting from the incident to take third was King, though he had to fend off late pressure from title contender Sebastian Priaulx, while Adam Smalley took the Rookie win in fifth.

Jordan Collard rounded out the top six ahead of Charlie Digby, Ruben Del Sarte and the recovering Jewiss, with Finley Green completing the top ten on the road.

A ten second penalty for a false start dropped him behind Tom Canning, Wood and Emily Linscott though, the latter getting a five second track limits penalty, while Matt Luff also received a false start penalty.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173703gij.pdf