Gasly Hints at Possible Malaysian Grand Prix Debut with Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly has hinted he could be in line for his F1 debut in the Malaysian GP - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Pierre Gasly has been linked to a possible debut in Formula 1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso, perhaps as soon as the Malaysian Grand Prix later this month, with rumours around the paddock indicating an imminent move for Carlos Sainz Jr. to the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team.

Sainz is expected to switch from the Toro Rosso team to Renault in 2018, but could make the move sooner, which could finally give Frenchman Gasly, the 2016 GP2 Series champion and current Super Formula racer the opportunity to step up into Formula 1.

Speaking ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Gasly has hinted that a decision on whether or not he will replace Sainz from the Malaysian race onwards is imminent, but his focus until then is on his championship charge in Super Formula, sitting as he is in second position in the standings with three races remaining.

“I know there are few things going on at the moment,” said Gasly. “We will see in the next couple of days what will happen.

“For me, it will be amazing [to race in F1]. It’s been my dream and I’ve been working really hard to get there. I’m still pushing every day to make it happen.

“This weekend I wanted to focus on my weekend and do the best I could. Now, we have a few days until the next race, and Malaysia will arrive quickly. Let’s see how it goes. Hopefully I can be there.”