Getting into the tyre window key for Haas – Romain Grosjean

Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean believes that the layout of the Singapore Grand Prix venue is one that should suit the VF17, and feels they could be on for a strong weekend, if they can get the tyres to work.

“I think it will suit the VF17. Every time we run maximum downforce, the car seems to work better. We’ve got a better efficiency between drag and downforce, so that’s good.

“The key for us in Singapore will be to get into the tyre window. If we do so, we’ll be in a good place. But again, that’s not easy to achieve.”

The Frenchman is very much looking forward to some night-time racing this weekend, and seeing how well Haas can perform, at what he considers to be an “awesome” track to drive.

“I do like the Singapore Grand Prix. I do like competing in the night. It’s pretty good fun. It makes some great footage, and clearly Singapore is one of the most beautiful races you can have by night.

“It’s pretty awesome. It provides something a bit different on the calendar. I’m very much looking forward to it and seeing what we can do there.”

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the more challenging tracks visited on the F1 calendar, with its close to the wall action, bumpy surface and numerous corners, as well as the heat, it is particularly taxing on the driver, but that is also why Grosjean loves it.

“You pretty much have to hold your breath and hope for the best, especially when you’re pushing in qualifying, as you run so close to the walls.

“It can be very physical. All week we never see the sunlight, so that takes a bit of energy away. Then it’s humid, it’s hot and it’s always a long race.

“It’s very, very demanding. I remember back in 2013, I lost four kilos (nine pounds) of water during the race, which is quite a lot.”

“But we love a challenge. That’s why we race in Formula One and that’s why we drive these cars and race at over 300 kph (186 mph). We love it.”