GP3 Qualifying Cancelled Handing Fukuzumi Pole Position

GP3 Series qualifying was unable to take place at Monza as a result the grid order has been decided by Friday’s practice classification.

Therefore ART Grand Prix‘s Nirei Fukuzumi will start from pole position ahead of his team-mates George Russell, Anthoine Hubert and Jack Aitken.

As the teams prepared to get the session underway a message came through advising that the session was delayed due to the conditions – with the officials calling to cancel it following a review of the conditions.

Due to the session not being able to be rescheduled it instead has been formed from the classification of free practice.

Behind the ART quartet lines up Dorian Boccolacci, Steijn Schothorst, Leonardo Pulcini, Arjun Maini, Alessio Lorandi and series newcomer Dan Ticktum will line up in tenth place for his debut race.

Marcos Siebert, Juan-Manuel Correa, Giuliano Alesi, Niko Kari, Raoul Hyman, Bruno Baptista, Ryan Tveter, Julien Falchero, Tatiana Calderon and Kevin Jörg complete the grid.

“Normally I want to get pole position in qualifying, but the conditions are quite bad for driving now. For the race it is a good opportunity for us to start from P1, and it is good for the Japanese fans with Nobuharu-san also in P1 from yesterday: I am used to racing in the rain from Japan, and I will look for a good result,” said Fukuzumi.

The Feature Race is set to take place at 17.50 local time today.

2017 GP3 Series Qualifying Results – Monza