GP3 Series

GP3 Qualifying Cancelled Handing Fukuzumi Pole Position

200 Views
Credit:Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service

GP3 Series qualifying was unable to take place at Monza as a result the grid order has been decided by Friday’s practice classification.

Therefore ART Grand Prix‘s Nirei Fukuzumi will start from pole position ahead of his team-mates George RussellAnthoine Hubert and Jack Aitken.

As the teams prepared to get the session underway a message came through advising that the session was delayed due to the conditions – with the officials calling to cancel it following a review of the conditions.

Due to the session not being able to be rescheduled it instead has been formed from the classification of free practice.

Behind the ART quartet lines up Dorian BoccolacciSteijn SchothorstLeonardo PulciniArjun MainiAlessio Lorandi and series newcomer Dan Ticktum will line up in tenth place for his debut race.

Marcos SiebertJuan-Manuel CorreaGiuliano AlesiNiko KariRaoul HymanBruno BaptistaRyan TveterJulien Falchero, Tatiana Calderon and Kevin Jörg complete the grid.

“Normally I want to get pole position in qualifying, but the conditions are quite bad for driving now. For the race it is a good opportunity for us to start from P1, and it is good for the Japanese fans with Nobuharu-san also in P1 from yesterday: I am used to racing in the rain from Japan, and I will look for a good result,” said Fukuzumi.

The Feature Race is set to take place at 17.50 local time today.

2017 GP3 Series Qualifying Results – Monza

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
12Nirei FukuzumiJPNART Grand Prix1m38.594
23George RussellGBRART Grand Prix1m38.693
34Anthoine HubertFRAART Grand Prix1m38.776
41Jack AitkenGBRART Grand Prix1m38.786
512Dorian BoccolacciFRATrident 1m38.933
67Steijn SchothorstNEDArden International1m38.963
76Leonardo PulciniITAArden International1m38.971
824Arjun MainiINDJenzer Motorsport 1m39.033
922Alessio LorandiITAJenzer Motorsport 1m39.148
1014Dan TicktumGBRDAMS 1m39.232
1128Marcos SiebertARGCampos Racing1m39.298
1223Juan-Manuel CorreaITAJenzer Motorsport 1m39.470
1310Giuliano AlesiFRATrident 1m39.518
145Niko KariFINArden International1m39.565
1527Raoul HymanRSACampos Racing1m39.776
1616Bruno BaptistaBRADAMS 1m39.860
1711Ryan TveterUSATrident 1m39.923
1826Julien FalcheroFRACampos Racing1m39.968
1915Tatiana CalderonCOLDAMS 1m40.411
209Kevin JörgSUITrident 1m41.112

Related Posts