GP3 Series Feature Race Postponed until Sunday

After the GP3 Series qualifying session was cancelled Saturday morning the Feature Race has been delayed until Sunday morning at Monza.

Poor weather conditions caused delays during the Formula One qualifying which resulted in the Q1 session lasting a staggering 175 minutes.

The Feature Race had been due to start at 17.50 local time but with the Formula 2 being rescheduled the decision was taken to postpone the race until tomorrow morning, due to diminishing daylight, and cancel tomorrow’s Sprint Race.

Due to the drivers not being able to take part in qualifying earlier today, the grid for tomorrow’s race has been decided by the times set in yesterday’s Free Practice session.

As a result Nirei Fukuzumi is set to start from the first pole position of his GP3 career. The Japanese driver leads an all ART Grand Prix with championship leader George Russell lining up alongside him as Anthoine Hubert completes the top three. Jack Aitken, who is second in the championship, completes the quartet.

The race will take place at 9.00 local time and will run for 22 laps.