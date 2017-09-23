Green Leads Audi 1-2-3 in Austrian Qualifying

Having been on top in both practice sessions this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, Jamie Green followed it up with his first pole position in the DTM Series this season.

Nico Muller joins his stable-mate on the front row with championship leader Mattias Ekström completing the top three.

The session was largely dominated by the Audi‘s with five of their six cars qualifying in the top six positions.

Qualifying for today’s race in Austria was the first competitive session since the scrapping of the performance weights and with fourth the best position for BMW and seventh for Mercedes it clearly shows the raw pace of the Audi.

Marco Wittmann had been the first to set a competitive time before quickly being surpassed by Ekström and Green.

As the session reached its halfway point Green was on top followed by four of his team-mates.

In the dying moments Muller jumped to the top, with Green unable to lap quicker than the Swiss driver. However, just as the chequered flag dropped the Briton managed to get the lap in that he needed to take pole by 0.021 seconds.

Ekström made it an Audi 1-2-3 by taking third place, with Wittmann spoiling the Audi party by grabbing fourth – just 0.081 seconds off of the leading pace.

Mike Rockenfeller and Rene Rast made it five Audi’s in the top six, with Robert Wickens in seventh as the lead Mercedes.

The top ten was completed by the BMW trio of Maxime Martin, Timo Glock and Augusto Farfus.

Ekström’s nearest championship rival, and home favourite, Lucas Auer qualified down in 12th place, just behind team-mate Paul di Resta.

Bruno Spengler, Edoardo Mortara, Gary Paffett, Tom Blomqvist, Loic Duval and Maro Engel completed the grid.

By qualifying in third place Ekström is awarded one point meaning his advantage over Auer in the championship is now 10 points.

Race starts at 14.15 local time and will last for 55 minutes plus one lap.