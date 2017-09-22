Green Quickest in Austrian Free Practice

Practice for the penultimate round of the 2017 DTM Series at the Red Bull Ring saw Audi‘s Jamie Green lapping the quickest.

Following the scrapping of the performance weights all the drivers come into this weekend with their car weighing 1,115kg.

As a potential effect of this practice was a battle of the Audis and Mercedes.

After the 30 minute session pacesetter Green, said: “That was a good start to the race weekend,

“This was a perfectly normal Friday. We did long runs to get into the rhythm and we tried to find a set-up for the race.”

Home favourite and second placed man in the championship Lucas Auer was just 0.024 seconds off the pace set by the Briton.

“First of all, we have to analyse free practice. Here at the Red Bull Ring, the lap times are always very closely together. Everyone is looking for the perfect balance. Tomorrow is when the cards will be put on the table.”

Rene Rast, Nico Muller and Gary Paffett rounded off the top five positions.

Close behind them came Loic Duval and championship leader Mattias Ekström. Maxime Martin ended up as the lead BMW in ninth place just behind Paul di Resta with Marco Wittmann completing the top ten.

Audi’s Mike Rockenfeller was resigned to the pits for the session after a gearbox problem arose having completing just one lap.

Action gets underway in its earnest at 11.40 local time tomorrow for qualifying with the 15th race of the season starting at 14.45.