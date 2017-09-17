Grosjean Questions Viability of a Wet Singapore Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean does not believe a wet Singapore GP will be viable - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Romain Grosjean has concerns about visibility should the Singapore Grand Prix be held in wet conditions under the floodlights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

A heavy downpour hit the circuit with four hours before the scheduled start of the Grand Prix, with the rain delaying the supporting Porsche Supercup race due to track conditions being unsuitable for racing.

The rain has now stopped ahead of the driver parade, but the possibility of showers remain up to and during the race, and with no previous running under floodlights before in Singapore – this is the tenth Grand Prix in the country and all of the previous nine have been dry – Grosjean is worried that the spray from the cars might make driving conditions near-on impossible.

“I’ve got no idea – and that is the concern I’ve always had with this race,” said Grosjean.

“With the lights high up, if the spray goes up we may not see much. But let’s see. I don’t know how it is going to work.”

Grosjean will start the race from fifteenth on the grid following a tough qualifying session for the Haas F1 Team, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen following in sixteenth.

“As long as you do your best in qualifying, that’s the most important thing,” said Grosjean. “I think from both of us it was the maximum we could’ve hoped for. We pushed pretty hard but, unfortunately, we don’t have much balance here.

“I’m sure we’re going to learn a lot from this weekend for the future but, of course, when you’re deeply into it, it’s a bit painful.”