Hamilton Expecting Red Bull to be Strong in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull Racing to be a force to be reckoned with this weekend around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, feeling the RB13’s should suit the tight and twisty street track.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team racer, who heads into the Singapore Grand Prix as the championship leader by three points from Sebastian Vettel after winning the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, does not think that his team will have it quite as easy this weekend, but still arrives looking to take the race victory.

So far, Mercedes and Scuderia Ferrari have shared out all bar one of the race wins in 2017, but Hamilton believes Red Bull will be in with a shout of adding to their solitary victory this season in Singapore.

“I think Red Bull will be fast this weekend and it’s knowing that it’s not going to be easiest of weekends potentially, but man I’m coming with positivity and with the plan of winning this race,” said Hamilton during Thursday’s press conference in Singapore.

“This is still regardless of if that is the case, the others potentially have a little bit more downforce, whatever it is, we have worked as hard we can to understand the car and we come here with full attack.

“You can’t really overtake here, plus the cars are wider, so positioning is going to be very important, so getting the car set up right so you can execute in qualifying I guess is one of the key matters.”