Hanses Records Second Win of the Year at Sachsenring

Julian Hanses recovered after an extended red flag period to secure his second ADAC Formula 4 victory of the year in front of the Sachsenring crowd. The US Racing driver held off his rivals in the opening lap and moves up to fifth in the championship.

The start proved to be quite dramatic as Laurin Heinrich was launched into the air as the cars darted around in front of him. The independent driver maintained his line on the outside at the start, but had Charles Weerts move across his path, launching the car and causing a fifteen minute stoppage.

With time continuing to count down, it was a shortened opening race in which Hanses led the field away from a safety car restart. He had lost the lead to Marcus Armstrong on the opening start, but held on for the second attempt with Armstrong filling the mirrors.

The Kiwi wouldn’t trouble him for too long though, soon falling into the clutches of Fabio Scherer during the 10 minute sprint.

Further back, Felipe Drugovich‘s attempt to make up places came off badly, letting rival Juri Vips through and failing to even get past Sophia Florsch. To make matters worse, he was given a black/white flag for pushing the former Ginetta Junior racer.

In the end, Hanses was unchallenged, taking the win by a few seconds as his rivals battled behind.

Sadly for Armstrong he was unable to hold on to second place with Scherer catching up in the final few laps. The German played the waiting game and took second place into the final corner as Nicklas Nielsen chased them both over the line.

Vips took fifth, benefiting from the battle earlier on, as Florsch maintained her position ahead of Drugovich and Frederik Vesti.