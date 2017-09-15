Hanses Secures Pole as Series Leader Vips Pulls Off

Julian Hanses would fight back in the dying minutes of the ADAC Formula 4 qualifying session to take pole at the Sachsenring. Two red flags broke up the session, with Marcus Armstrong holding on for race two pole position.

A number of drivers were straight out of the pits as the lights went green. It was Felipe Drugovich setting the early pace as the Van Amersfoort Racing crew set the benchmark.

While they didn’t appear in the opening minute, Prema Powerteam would make an impact after hitting the track as Armstrong went top just before the red flag was waved due to teammate Juri Vips pulling off in sector two.

Despite not setting a time in the opening half, the US Racing team soon found themselves as the cars to beat as Hanses led the way with a few minutes to go. In the end, it came down to seven drivers after a second red flag broke up proceedings.

Armstrong had once again set the benchmark before the stoppage, though the Kiwi was unable to hold off a final attack from Hanses who took pole with a 1min 17.942 seconds, 0.151s ahead of the 16-year-old.

Behind them, the US Racing crew dominated the grid as Fabio Scherer led the trio, with Nicklas Nielsen and Kim-Luis Schramm behind. Rounding out the third row would be Sophia Floersch after a strong conclusion for the female driver.

Drugovich could not hold on to his early session pace and fell to seventh ahead of Frederik Vesti, Vips, who missed the second half and Andreas Estner who rounded out the top ten.