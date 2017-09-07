Harrison Scott: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more!”

Harrison Scott was unbeatable at Silverstone, taking two wins from two pole positions, with two fastest laps - Credit: GT Sport

Harrison Scott pulled out a perfect weekend at Silverstone, with two pole positions, two wins and two fastest laps, as he further extended his advantage in the EuroFormula Open championship standings.

The RP Motorsport driver was on a different level at his home race, dominating both qualifying sessions, the Sunday session by over one second, before leading both races right from lights out until the chequered flag.

Such was his pace advantage, Scott won Saturday’s opening race by more than fourteen seconds from Devlin De Francesco, and he defeated the same driver again on Sunday, this time by just over eleven seconds.

Scott’s points tally now adds up to 233, with his advantage in the championship now over one hundred points from closest rival Nikita Troitskiy, with just three rounds and six races to go!

“Yes! We smashed it! Two poles, two fastest laps, two race wins – a clean sweep of points at my home race,” said Scott. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more!

“A big thank you to the entire RP Motorsport team for a great race winning car and to my friends and family for all their support over the weekend. Bring on Monza!”