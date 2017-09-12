Harry Dyson Steps up to British F4 with JHR

Ginetta Junior driver Harry Dyson will compete in the final two rounds of the F4 British Championship as he celebrates his 15th birthday this week, thus making him eligible for the series. The young star will race for JHR Developments, the same team he was racing in Juniors with.

Dyson will race alongside regular driver Manuel Sulaiman during the last two events, taking over the second car that had last been driven by Billy Monger in April. Monger himself will be part of the coaching team for Harry along with BTCC driver Ash Sutton.

The opportunity came with the support of the BMR Academy, which Dyson has joined, giving him the chance to make the step up to single-seaters after his Ginetta Junior season was interrupted by JHR’s removal from the series. While many other front-runners changed teams, Dyson was absent at Rockingham, though will be once again present in the paddock at Silverstone.

He had picked up one win the inaugural race of the season and had been lying eighth in the overall rankings.

“I am delighted to welcome Harry on board,” said Team Principal Warren Scott. “He has already demonstrated what he is capable of this year and I’m very pleased that with the partnership of JHR we can give him his step up to the F4 British Championship.”

“I am confident that the BMR Academy will give him the ideal platform to learn and we all look forward to supporting him in his future development.”

The next round will take place at Silverstone this weekend

“I am looking forward to switching to the F4 British Championship for the last two meetings of the season,” said Dyson. “It’s been a challenging year, but I feel very lucky to be joining the BMR Academy as the next step in my development.

“Being part of the BMR Academy and continuing with JHR Developments means I embark upon this next chapter with the best support which will give me the chance to race at the front.”