Heikkinen Leads Day One at World RX Of Latvia

Finland’s Topi Heikkinen was the overnight leader at the 2017 World RX of Latvia, where the field experienced both dry and wet conditions during the first two Qualifying sessions for the tenth round in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Despite going fifth fastest in Q1, the EKSRX driver managed to set a faster time in Q2 in wet conditions than Q1 winner Johan Kristoffersson to top the times after the days first two sessions. PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden driver Kristoffersson was in second place overnight.

Andreas Bakkerud held third place after the first days action in the Hoonigan Racing Ford Focus after going seventh fastest in Q1 before improving in the wet races for Q2 to go second fastest. Heikkinen’s team-mate Mattias Ekstrom stayed inside the top for during both sessions to take fourth place whilst Timmy Hansen completed the top five.

2016 World RX of Latvia winner Sebastien Loeb ended up in sixth place overnight, once gain showing fast pace in mixed conditions and putting the two 2017 Team Peugeot-Hansen 208’s inside the top six. Reinis Nitiss started the weekend off well by going seventh fastest in front of the home crowd whilst Petter Solberg occupied eighth place after losing time in Q2 due to contact with a tyre barrier damaging his VW Polo GTi.

Kevin Hansen ended the first day in ninth place in the 2016 Peugeot 208 and once again used the pace he is capable of showing in the year old car to get inside the top twelve. Janis Baumanis quailified in tenth place overnight to put two Latvians inside the top twelve on home turf whilst Nico Muller and Timur Timerzyanov completed the top twelve places.

The big news of the day took place in Q1 as Timo Scheider suffered with his MJP Racing Team Austria Ford Fiesta setting on fire during the race. The Austrian was unhurt after the race but he was unable to take part in Q2. To add to the teams woes, Kevin Eriksson suffered mechanical issues which left both cars at the bottom of the time sheets.

With Q3 completed and Q4 underway, the final positions for the Semi-Finals that take place later today will be decided very soon at the Riga Circuit for the 2017 World RX of Latvia.