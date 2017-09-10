European Formula 3

Hughes and Ilott share Sunday Poles as More Rain hits the Nurburgring

Jake Hughes will start race two from pole position - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Jake Hughes and Callum Ilott will share the pole positions at the Nurburgring on Sunday after another wet weather-affected qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

Hughes, who finished second to Lando Norris in the opening race of the weekend earlier in the day, set a best time of 1:37.002s to take pole for race two on Sunday morning, with the Hitech Grand Prix driver ending up 0.310 seconds clear of Prema Powerteam’s Ilott.

Norris, who dominated race one, could only qualify third this time around, with the Carlin driver a further 0.133 seconds off Ilott, while Tadasuke Makino was an excellent fourth for Hitech Grand Prix, mere hours after seeing his best result of the season taken away from him by a time penalty.

Ferdinand Habsburg will start race two from fifth on the grid for Carlin ahead of Hitech Grand Prix’s Ralf Aron, who sat for a long spell at the top of the timing screens only to fall to sixth at the chequered flag.

Guan Yu Zhou was seventh fastest for Prema Powerteam, while a trio of Van Amersfoort Racing drivers complete the top ten, Joey Mawson ahead of Max Defourny and Harrison Newey.

Ilott’s second best time of 1:37.386s was enough to see him take pole for the final race of the weekend, with Norris this time set to join him on the front row ahead of Hughes and Aron, while Zhou moves up to fifth ahead of Habsburg and Makino.

Mawson, who took his maiden FIA European Formula 3 Championship podium in race one, will again start eighth ahead of team-mate Defourny, while Jehan Daruvala completes the top ten for Carlin.

Maximilian Günther had a dreadful session for Prema Powerteam and will line-up fifteenth on the grid for race two and then fourteenth for race three, although he had a much better session than Joel Eriksson, who will start seventeenth and sixteenth respectively.

In fact it was a terrible afternoon for the whole Motopark squad, with Marino Sato the best placed driver in fourteenth for race two, while all five cars are within the final seven on the grid for race three.

Nurburgring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
134Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:37.002
253Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:37.312
331Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:37.445
411Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:37.502
562Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:37.539
67Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:37.710
78Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:37.735
896Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:37.777
915Max DefournyBELVan Amersfoort Racing1:37.805
1017Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:38.060
1199Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:38.121
1227Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:38.221
1337Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:38.238
1433Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:38.634
153Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:38.696
165Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:38.889
171Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:39.047
1855David BeckmannGERMotopark1:40.100
1921Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:40.223
2025Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:40.302
2147Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:40.712
2210Petru FlorescuROMMotopark1:40.769

Nurburgring Race 3 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:37.386
231Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:37.548
334Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:37.577
47Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:37.744
58Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:38.038
662Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:38.069
711Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:38.114
896Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:38.219
915Max DefournyBELVan Amersfoort Racing1:38.298
1027Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:38.330
1117Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:38.476
1299Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:38.508
1337Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:38.723
143Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:38.873
155Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:39.079
161Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:39.184
1733Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:39.492
1855David BeckmannGERMotopark1:40.223
1921Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:40.297
2025Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:40.307
2147Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:41.219
2210Petru FlorescuROMMotopark1:41.724

