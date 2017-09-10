Hughes and Ilott share Sunday Poles as More Rain hits the Nurburgring

Jake Hughes and Callum Ilott will share the pole positions at the Nurburgring on Sunday after another wet weather-affected qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

Hughes, who finished second to Lando Norris in the opening race of the weekend earlier in the day, set a best time of 1:37.002s to take pole for race two on Sunday morning, with the Hitech Grand Prix driver ending up 0.310 seconds clear of Prema Powerteam’s Ilott.

Norris, who dominated race one, could only qualify third this time around, with the Carlin driver a further 0.133 seconds off Ilott, while Tadasuke Makino was an excellent fourth for Hitech Grand Prix, mere hours after seeing his best result of the season taken away from him by a time penalty.

Ferdinand Habsburg will start race two from fifth on the grid for Carlin ahead of Hitech Grand Prix’s Ralf Aron, who sat for a long spell at the top of the timing screens only to fall to sixth at the chequered flag.

Guan Yu Zhou was seventh fastest for Prema Powerteam, while a trio of Van Amersfoort Racing drivers complete the top ten, Joey Mawson ahead of Max Defourny and Harrison Newey.

Ilott’s second best time of 1:37.386s was enough to see him take pole for the final race of the weekend, with Norris this time set to join him on the front row ahead of Hughes and Aron, while Zhou moves up to fifth ahead of Habsburg and Makino.

Mawson, who took his maiden FIA European Formula 3 Championship podium in race one, will again start eighth ahead of team-mate Defourny, while Jehan Daruvala completes the top ten for Carlin.

Maximilian Günther had a dreadful session for Prema Powerteam and will line-up fifteenth on the grid for race two and then fourteenth for race three, although he had a much better session than Joel Eriksson, who will start seventeenth and sixteenth respectively.

In fact it was a terrible afternoon for the whole Motopark squad, with Marino Sato the best placed driver in fourteenth for race two, while all five cars are within the final seven on the grid for race three.

Nurburgring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 34 Jake Hughes GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:37.002 2 53 Callum Ilott GBR Prema Powerteam 1:37.312 3 31 Lando Norris GBR Carlin 1:37.445 4 11 Tadasuke Makino JAP Hitech Grand Prix 1:37.502 5 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:37.539 6 7 Ralf Aron EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:37.710 7 8 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Powerteam 1:37.735 8 96 Joey Mawson AUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:37.777 9 15 Max Defourny BEL Van Amersfoort Racing 1:37.805 10 17 Harrison Newey GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:38.060 11 99 Nikita Mazepin RUS Hitech Grand Prix 1:38.121 12 27 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:38.221 13 37 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Carlin 1:38.238 14 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:38.634 15 3 Maximilian Gunther GER Prema Powerteam 1:38.696 16 5 Pedro Piquet BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:38.889 17 1 Joel Eriksson SWE Motopark 1:39.047 18 55 David Beckmann GER Motopark 1:40.100 19 21 Ameya Vaidyanathan IND Carlin 1:40.223 20 25 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Powerteam 1:40.302 21 47 Keyvan Andres Soori GER Motopark 1:40.712 22 10 Petru Florescu ROM Motopark 1:40.769

Nurburgring Race 3 Qualifying Result