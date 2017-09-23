European Formula 3

Ilott Survives Early Ericsson Charge to Win Austrian Opener

200 Views
Callum Ilott took his fifth win of 2017 at the Red Bull Ring - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Callum Ilott survived an early attack from Joel Eriksson to secure victory in the opening race of the weekend at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, despite the Briton running with a new chassis following an overnight change due to damage caused to the original chassis during qualifying.

The Prema Powerteam driver started from pole position alongside team-mate Maximilian Günther, but Motopark’s lead driver Eriksson got a great start to demote the German, and then attempted to attack Ilott into turns two and three.

However, the Briton withstood the pressure and eventually was able to edge away, ultimately winning by 1.828 seconds at the end of the twenty-five lap race, while Günther shadowed the front-running pair in third, which gave him the final podium spot.

Günther’s podium meant he closed the gap to Lando Norris in the championship standings by five points, meaning the Briton will head into the final two races of the weekend still in with a chance of clinching the title this weekend.

The Carlin driver finished fourth in race one after a superb penultimate lap pass on Tadasuke Makino, pressurising him into turn five before sweeping passed in between turns six and seventh. Makino’s fifth continued his strong form that was evident last time out at the Nurburgring, and the Hitech Grand Prix driver finished a long way clear of sixth placed Ferdinand Habsburg.

Habsburg himself had a strong race having started thirteenth on the grid, although he was helped early on firstly by Ralf Aron running across the gravel trap at turn four, and then by Harrison Newey colliding with Nikita Mazepin at turn three. Newey pitted with damage to his Van Amersfoort Racing machine, while Hitech Grand Prix driver Mazepin was out on the spot.

It wasn’t over though for Habsburg, as he then passed both Mick Schumacher and David Beckmann on the same lap to move up to sixth, a position he would stay until the end, while Schumacher held off Beckmann for seventh.

Guan Yu Zhou had a low-key day to finish ninth for Prema Powerteam, while Pedro Piquet held off the challenge of Jake Hughes for the final point, with the Briton having fought through from the back of the grid following his ten-place grid penalty for an engine change, only to miss out on a point by 0.681 seconds.

Red Bull Ring Race 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam34:59.668s
21Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark+1.828s
33Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam+5.141s
431Lando NorrisGBRCarlin+8.940s
511Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix+10.119s
662Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin+14.599s
725Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam+15.598s
855David BeckmannGERMotopark+19.574s
98Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam+21.330s
105Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing+22.568s
1134Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix+23.249s
127Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix+24.046s
1327Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin+28.725s
1433Marino SatoJAPMotopark+37.367s
1547Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark+38.517s
1621Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin+39.402s
1710Petru FlorescuROMMotopark+1:10.427s
1896Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing+1 Lap
1917Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+2 Laps
RET99Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand PrixRetired

Related Posts