Ingram Pips Goff To Fastest Time in Silverstone Free Practice 2

Tom Ingram took advantage of the variable conditions at Silverstone to post a late quickest time, usurping long time pacesetter Jack Goff at the end of the second British Touring Car Championship free practice session.

Goff and team-mate Brett Smith had already demonstrated the pace of the Eurotech Hondas in the first practice runs – with both placing in the top ten – but series rookie Smith spun into the gravel at Becketts moments after posting what was the fastest time early in the session.

The Tony Gilham Racing Volkswagens were again near the sharp end of the timesheets, with Jake Hill going third quickest just as team-mate Mike Epps had done previously in FP1. Epps was again challenging for a top ten time, but bumped out and down to eleventh as cars crossed the line in the closing minutes.

Rob Collard was the only manufacturer entry in the top five, going fourth quickest and two tenths off pacesetter Ingram, with Aiden Moffat a further two hundredths behind.

With tarmac runoffs present throughout the Silverstone circuit, drivers were going beyond track limits frequently. Five drivers – Adam Morgan, Rory Butcher, Ollie Jackson, Ashley Sutton and Dave Newsham – were all black flagged for overstepping their bounds and crossing white lines throughout the circuit.