Ingram Pips Goff To Fastest Time in Silverstone Free Practice 2

Tom Ingram took advantage of the variable conditions at Silverstone to post a late quickest time, usurping long time pacesetter Jack Goff at the end of the second British Touring Car Championship free practice session.
Goff and team-mate Brett Smith had already demonstrated the pace of the Eurotech Hondas in the first practice runs – with both placing in the top ten – but series rookie Smith spun into the gravel at Becketts moments after posting what was the fastest time early in the session.
The Tony Gilham Racing Volkswagens were again near the sharp end of the timesheets, with Jake Hill going third quickest just as team-mate Mike Epps had done previously in FP1. Epps was again challenging for a top ten time, but bumped out and down to eleventh as cars crossed the line in the closing minutes.
Rob Collard was the only manufacturer entry in the top five, going fourth quickest and two tenths off pacesetter Ingram, with Aiden Moffat a further two hundredths behind.
With tarmac runoffs present throughout the Silverstone circuit, drivers were going beyond track limits frequently. Five drivers – Adam Morgan, Rory Butcher, Ollie Jackson, Ashley Sutton and Dave Newsham – were all black flagged for overstepping their bounds and crossing white lines throughout the circuit.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Speedworks Motorsport
|25
|58.967s
|2
|Jack Goff
|Eurotech Racing
|25
|+0.167s
|3
|Jake Hill
|TAG Racing
|26
|+0.178s
|4
|Rob Collard
|Team BMW
|M
|24
|+0.198s
|5
|Aiden Moffat
|Laser Tools Racing
|31
|+0.220s
|6
|Josh Cook
|MG Racing RCIB Insurance
|M
|25
|+0.293s
|7
|Rob Austin
|Handy Motorsport
|22
|+0.295s
|8
|Andrew Jordan
|BMW Pirtek Racing
|M
|25
|+0.405s
|9
|Jason Plato
|Adrian Flux Subaru Racing
|M
|22
|+0.406s
|10
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|M
|22
|+0.410s
|11
|Mike Epps
|Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing
|27
|+0.440s
|12
|Matt Simpson
|Simpson Racing
|M
|22
|+0.458s
|13
|Adam Morgan
|Ciceley Motorsport
|22
|+0.498s
|14
|Ant Whorton-Eales
|AmD Tuning
|23
|+0.504s
|15
|Chris Smiley
|BTC Norlin Racing
|27
|+0.510s
|16
|Brett Smith
|Eurotech Racing
|9
|+0.517s
|17
|Dave Newsham
|BTC Norlin Racing
|27
|+0.598s
|18
|Matt Neal
|Halfords Yuasa Racing
|M
|25
|+0.599s
|19
|Josh Price
|Adrian Flux Subaru Racing
|M
|26
|+0.608s
|20
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|MG Racing RCIB Insurance
|M
|27
|+0.697s