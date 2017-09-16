BTCC

Ingram Pips Goff To Fastest Time in Silverstone Free Practice 2

200 Views

Tom Ingram took advantage of the variable conditions at Silverstone to post a late quickest time, usurping long time pacesetter Jack Goff at the end of the second British Touring Car Championship free practice session.

Goff and team-mate Brett Smith had already demonstrated the pace of the Eurotech Hondas in the first practice runs – with both placing in the top ten – but series rookie Smith spun into the gravel at Becketts moments after posting what was the fastest time early in the session.

The Tony Gilham Racing Volkswagens were again near the sharp end of the timesheets, with Jake Hill going third quickest just as team-mate Mike Epps had done previously in FP1. Epps was again challenging for a top ten time, but bumped out and down to eleventh as cars crossed the line in the closing minutes.

Rob Collard was the only manufacturer entry in the top five, going fourth quickest and two tenths off pacesetter Ingram, with Aiden Moffat a further two hundredths behind.

With tarmac runoffs present throughout the Silverstone circuit, drivers were going beyond track limits frequently. Five drivers – Adam Morgan, Rory Butcher, Ollie Jackson, Ashley Sutton and Dave Newsham – were all black flagged for overstepping their bounds and crossing white lines throughout the circuit.

PosDriverTeamClassLapsTime
1Tom IngramSpeedworks Motorsport2558.967s
2Jack GoffEurotech Racing25+0.167s
3Jake HillTAG Racing26+0.178s
4Rob CollardTeam BMWM24+0.198s
5Aiden MoffatLaser Tools Racing31+0.220s
6Josh CookMG Racing RCIB InsuranceM25+0.293s
7Rob AustinHandy Motorsport22+0.295s
8Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingM25+0.405s
9Jason PlatoAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM22+0.406s
10Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWM22+0.410s
11Mike EppsAutoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing27+0.440s
12Matt SimpsonSimpson RacingM22+0.458s
13Adam MorganCiceley Motorsport22+0.498s
14Ant Whorton-EalesAmD Tuning23+0.504s
15Chris SmileyBTC Norlin Racing27+0.510s
16Brett SmithEurotech Racing9+0.517s
17Dave NewshamBTC Norlin Racing27+0.598s
18Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingM25+0.599s
19Josh PriceAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM26+0.608s
20Aron Taylor-SmithMG Racing RCIB InsuranceM27+0.697s

Related Posts