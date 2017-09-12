Jake Hughes: “We have been working hard for this”

Jake Hughes had by far his most impressive and most successful weekend in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship at the Nurburgring, with the Hitech Grand Prix ace securing two second places coming either side of his maiden victory.

The opening race of the weekend saw Hughes unable to match the pace being set by Lando Norris, but he was still more than good enough to claim his fifth podium finish of the season, finding a way passed Callum Ilott early on to finish more than seventeen seconds clear of third placed Joey Mawson at the chequered flag.

“My response at the start was good, but then I had too much wheel spin and Callum was able to overtake me,” said Hughes. “Then, it took me a few laps to get past him again. At that time, Lando already had a considerable gap out in front.

“Nevertheless, I am happy with my performance. My car was good and second place is a good result as well.”

It all finally came good for Hughes in Sunday’s opening race, with the Hitech ace starting from pole position and leading right until the chequered flag, and despite late race pressure from Norris, he took his first victory in European Formula 3.

“This race was mega and my car was really good, too,” said Hughes. “I already started from the front row the first time I competed in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship during the season finale at Hockenheim last year, but I didn’t think that it would take so long for me to score that first win.

“At the start, I was able to take the lead and then I was able to keep my advantage for a long time. When Lando got closer and closer towards the end, I thought: ‘That black and yellow car better leave me alone’, but eventually, he didn’t have a chance to attack me.”

Hughes concluded the weekend with another second place result in Sunday’s finale, again behind Norris, having found a way ahead of Ilott not long after the resumption of the race following a safety car interruption, and he hopes to continue these kind of results in the remaining two rounds of the season.

“My start wasn’t good, enabling Ralf to attack me in the first corner, but I was able to stay in front,” revealed Hughes. “After the safety car had left the track again, I overtook Callum and I was second.

“For Hitech Grand Prix, the Nürburgring weekend was the best of the entire season so far. We have been working hard for this and I hope that it will now continue like that.”