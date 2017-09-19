Kevin Magnussen: “I was gutted not to see the chequered flag”

Kevin Magnussen was forced into retirement late on during the Singapore Grand Prix thanks to an electrical issue on his VF17, ending a promising and often entertaining evening under the lights on Sunday.

The Haas F1 Team driver was the first to make the switch on the dry weather tyres following the first ever wet start at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the move promoting him into the top ten.

However, after losing some heat in his tyres, his team asked him to allow team-mate Romain Grosjean through, and after getting some moisture on his tyres, he also fell behind Esteban Ocon and out of the points, only for the engine issue to materialise before he could attack again.

“I was gutted not to see the chequered flag,” admitted Magnussen. “It’s very frustrating, but it happens sometimes. It was tough out there, but it was fun.

“It was challenging, but good on Formula 1 for letting us race and not having to start behind a safety car.

“I was getting heat into my tyres again, because obviously I’d gotten out early on the tyres and lost a bit of temperature, so they were building up.

“I was asked to swap, then I lost another position letting Romain past and getting wet tyres. Then we had an issue, so in the end it didn’t matter.”