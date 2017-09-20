Kimi Raikkonen: “I don’t think I could have done anything differently”

Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen says there is not much more he could have done to avoid the incident that took him out of the Singapore Grand Prix at the very start of the race on Sunday.

The Finn got a blinding start from third spot on the grid, but was a victim of his own good skill, when he was hit by Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, after he himself had been squeezed left by pole sitter Sebastian Vettel.

“At the start I had a very good jump, then I got hit; that was the end of our race.

“I don’t think I could have really done anything differently to avoid it, apart from doing a bad start and not being there. It’s a pity, one of those things you pay a big price for.”

All three drivers paid the price, their races over before one lap had even been completed, and Raikkonen says whatever the reason for the collision, it does not change the overall outcome.

The retirement of both Ferrari drivers from the race, has allowed the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team to extend their lead in the constructors standings by 102 points from the Italian squad, whilst driver Lewis Hamilton has increased his lead in the drivers’ championship to 28 points, now more than a race win.

That leaves Ferrari with plenty to do in the remaining rounds, although they are not out of the title chase by any stretch of the imagination, and Raikkonen says they will be ready to do battle at every race.

“Whatever the cause or the issue, it doesn’t change the end result unfortunately. We go to the next races ready to fight and do our best.”