Kimi Raikkonen: “I’m sure we can improve for tomorrow”

Kimi Raikkonen expects improvements from his Scuderia Ferrari team on Saturday after struggling for performance during Friday’s practice sessions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Finn had a low-key start to the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, finishing the first session seventh fastest, 1.245 seconds off the pace of Daniel Ricciardo, while he was almost two seconds down on the Australian in the second session under the floodlights, finishing down in ninth.

Raikkonen felt Ferrari was expecting much more from their performance on Friday, but he remains positive that they can work their way to the front of the field on Saturday and battle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team for pole position.

“Overall it was just a difficult day,” admitted Raikkonen. “It was far from ideal and for sure we were expecting an easier start, but it’s only Friday and tomorrow is another day.

“We tried some things and not everything made sense in the end, so now we have a lot of work to do. Here is no different from any other race; it is true that the tyres are a key point, but first of all you have to make sure you have everything you want and a good set-up.

“And I’m sure we can improve for tomorrow.”