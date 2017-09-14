Kristoffersson Sticking To The Plan in Latvia

The 2017 World RX of Latvia is a big weekend for Johan Kristoffersson, as the Riga circuit offers the Swedish driver the first chance to win his first FIA World Rallycross Drivers Championship.

Kristoffersson has been a force to be reckoned with in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship after winning the last four events in a row. Now his hard work has meant that the chances of winning the title have gone from if to when and the clock has started ticking.

The situation is simple:

If Kristoffersson scores maximum points and team-mate Petter Solberg takes less than seventeen points on Sunday, then the PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden driver will not only take the 2017 World RX Drivers Title, he will also become the most successful driver in a single season of World RX.

However, Kristoffersson admits that he’s not focusing on this target, he’s sticking to the plan.

“I would be telling you a lie if I said I hadn’t thought about what might happen this weekend, of course I have,” explains Kristoffersson.

“But now the race is coming, it’s time to stop thinking about this and focus on the plan Petter, me and the rest of the team has made.”

On recent form, anyone would be hard pressed to bet against the Swedish driver for the win on Sunday, but Kristoffersson is well aware of the nature of the Riga circuit and is taking things one race at a time as the final third of the World RX Season begins.

“It’s one step at a time this weekend. Firstly, the main thing is to stay neat and tidy. More than anywhere, that’s so important at this racetrack: with the barriers so close, we have to be really careful,” explains the former STCC Champion.

“Nothing is won yet, I’m not thinking about anything except for each race.”