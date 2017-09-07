Kvyat “Does Not Deserve His Place This Year” – Jacques Villeneuve

1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve says he wouldn’t be surprised if Scuderia Toro Rosso change their driver lineup in the future.

The Canadian said he is not impressed with current Toro Rosso drivers Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr., who the Spaniard is linked with a move away from the Italian team to Renault Sport F1 Team in 2018.

Villeneuve told Belgian website F1nal-lap that Kvyat hasn’t adapted since his move back to Toro Rosso after being dropped by Red Bull Racing in favour for Max Verstappen last year.

“He did not adapt to Red Bull, so he went back to Toro Rosso. But he did not bounce back,” said Villeneuve.

“He is still not at the level of Sainz, and in addition, he does nothing but stupid things and never learns from them.”

Kvyat has only scored four points out of the team’s 40 currently this season and hasn’t finished inside the top eight with team since making their debut with them back in 2014.

Kvyat currently has ten penalty points, the most of any driver, and could face a race ban if he avoids any incidents before the United States Grand Prix next month.

Villeneuve also commented on Sainz Jr. saying he’s not impressed with the Spanish driver as well.

“He stays in a straight line — he’s the same driver he was three or four years ago,” said the Canadian

“Also, he so often spits on Toro Rosso — ‘the car is no good, I don’t want to be in the team’. I would not be surprised if these two do not continue for long in F1.”

Villeneuve believes that French and Red Bull junior driver Pierre Gasly is within touching distances of becoming a Formula 1 driver, having spent this year racing in Japan in Super Formula.

“Gasly is coming, but the chance that Kvyat stays is because Red Bull needs a Russian. Clearly he does not deserve his place this year. He’s there purely for political and media reasons. When you look at the beginning of the season, there is no improvement.”