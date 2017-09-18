Lance Stroll: “I Think It Was A Fantastic Race”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll enjoyed a “fantastic” Singapore Grand Prix after finishing in eighth place, collecting the team’s only points from the weekend.

The Canadian started the race from 18th on the grid, after a disastrous qualifying from both Williams cars. Stroll rolled the dice when the rain showers arrived before the race and started on the intermediates.

The gamble paid off as eighteen year-old driver progressed up through the field and into the points thanks to the misfortunes of others and staying out of trouble to grab an eighth place finish, beating experienced team-mate Felipe Massa, who struggled throughout the race and finished outside the top ten.

“I think it was a fantastic race” said Stroll

“It was raining at the beginning so to capitalise on the start, overtake, and really come through the field due to others making mistakes was fantastic in tricky conditions. Then after that, we ran a steady race. We kept cool.”

Stroll recalls one mistake during the race that cost him further points when battling with McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne.

“I made one mistake letting Vandoorne by. I just locked up into Turn 7 and he got past but all-in-all, a fantastic result and four points for the team.”

After an impressive result around the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in his career, Stroll now is only three points behind team-mate Massa in the drivers championship.