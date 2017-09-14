Lance Stroll: “Singapore is new territory for me”

Williams Martini Racing driver Lance Stroll is looking forward to competing in his first original night race in Singapore this weekend and is ready to take on the physical challenge it poses.

Monza was the final track on the Formula 1 calendar that the Canadian has experience of racing at before, but although he has never driven the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the Canadian says it looks like the sort of technical track he really enjoys.

“Singapore is new territory for me, but I don’t mind that at all.

“So far the only night race I have done was in Bahrain, but this will obviously be very different as it is on a street circuit. I like the looks of the track from what I have seen and certainly, it appears to be very technical.”

Having never experienced such high temperatures in a racing environment previously, the hot and humid Singapore Grand Prix will be an all-new experience for Stroll. The Canadian has however, adapted his training programme to get him acclimatised to a high temperature environment, and ensure he is ready for the physical and mental demands he will encounter.

“While I am sure Singapore as a place to visit is really cool, the temperature when we race there will be the exact opposite and the conditions will be hot and humid.

“The race should be really demanding physically and we will do a bit of training in the heat before going there. However, really you just have to carry on with the normal training and then suffer through the conditions.”