Lando Norris: “The car felt very comfortable from the start”

Lando Norris was in a class of his own during qualifying at the Nurburgring on Friday, and admitted that throughout the whole wet session, he felt comfortable behind the wheel, which translated in taking pole position by more than nine-tenths of a second.

The Carlin driver set a best time of 1:35.601s towards the end of the session without taking any real risks, but even his next three best times would have seen him take pole position, such was his pace advantage over the rest of the field.

Norris will aim to increase his advantage in the championship standings when racing gets underway on Saturday – his lead over Maximilian Günther currently eleven points – with the Prema Powerteam driver starting the race from fifth.

“Qualifying was really good,” said Norris. “The session started off quite tricky as we hadn’t done any laps in the wet so we didn’t know exactly what we needed to do but we started off with a good set-up and knew which lines to take.

“The car felt very comfortable from the start and started getting better and better as I got more temperature into the tyres. On my final lap everything went right; I didn’t take any risks as I felt like I’d made a few mistakes the laps before so I knew I could improve which ended up being good enough to take pole by quite a big chunk. The team did a great job.”