Lundqvist and Piastri Master All Conditions During Practice

With Silverstone being a highlight for many of the F4 British Championship drivers, practice was vital for many as the day provided a strong opportunity to prove themselves. With the track only being dry in the morning, Linus Lundqvist‘s time was not bettered and will be the driver to beat come qualifying.

Rain proved to be a major factor for many, but with the weekend unlikely to be completely dry, the afternoon became vital for many who were still learning the car.

The morning session was far more frantic as Lundqvist spent half the session fighting for top spot with championship challenger Oscar Piastri. The Australian needs a strong result in order to prevent Jamie Caroline from taking the title. The 74.5 point gap means that Piastri must outscore Caroline in order to remain in contention.

While it may seem unlikely, Caroline’s pace was not promising during practice, going eighth and eleventh in the two tests. Instead it was Piastri who beat Lundqvist in the rain, with the pair hoping to maximise their results.

In fact it was quite a poor result for all the Carlin drivers as Logan Sargeant and Patrik Pasma were ninth and twelfth in the overall times.

This proved to be another opportunity for TRS Arden, as Alex Quinn finished third in both sessions, five hundredths ahead of teammate Ayrton Simmons in the overall classifications.

Oliver York would continue his form to go fifth overall ahead of Ford F4 Challenge Cup driver Hampus Ericsson, though failed to perform as well in the wet. Seventh would be Johnathan Hoggard, who will be pleased to have placed above Caroline.

Piastri will be motivated by the strong performance of the Australian’s last year, after Luis Leeds picked up two podiums and a pole, while Zane Goddard recorded two wins. A poor round from Caroline may just give him the momentum to set up a thrilling final encounter.