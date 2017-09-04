Magnussen Felt Verstappen Deserved Monza Penalty for Forcing Him Off-Track

Kevin Magnussen was disappointed that Max Verstappen went penalty-free despite pushing him off track whilst overtaking him during Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

The two were battling for the final point on offer at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza when the Red Bull Racing driver edged over on Magnussen as they approached the Roggia chicane, with the Haas F1 Team driver being put on the grass and across the run-off as a result.

Stewards did investigate but found no reason to penalise Verstappen, allowing him to race off into the distance and finish more than ten seconds clear of Magnussen at the chequered flag, but the Dane was disappointed the Dutchman was not handed a penalty.

“I was annoyed, but only because there was no penalty,” said Magnussen. “That was pushing someone off the track. It is racing, stuff happens, but at least the penalty should be the same for everyone, that is my point.

“This was on the braking, he didn’t leave me enough room so I went on the grass and missed the corner. I had run-off there, but if not it would have been the end – I’d be in the gravel or in the wall.

“I didn’t have a great chance to pass him back in that corner, so there was no reason for him not to give me the space, perhaps he just didn’t judge it right, but my point is the penalties should be the same for everyone.”