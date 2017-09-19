Marcus Ericsson: “I was pushing hard to make up for lost time”

Marcus Ericsson endured a tough Singapore Grand Prix, with the Sauber F1 Team driver ending his day facing the wrong way down the Anderson Bridge after losing control of his C36-Ferrari.

Starting at the back of the field after being slowest in qualifying – his five place penalty for a gearbox change had no effect – Ericsson felt he was able to stay close to his rivals early on but soon lost ground with a slow pit stops, and then whilst attempting to regain some time, lost control of his car and clouted the wall.

With Jolyon Palmer securing his first points of the season in sixth, the result in Singapore left the Swede as the only full-time driver in 2017 yet to score points, something he will want to rectify in the final six races of the year.

“It was a difficult race for me today, especially due to the weather conditions we had to work with here in Singapore,” said Ericsson. “I had an OK pace in the beginning, and was able to keep up with my direct competition.

“I then lost a lot of time due to an incident in one of the pit stops. I was pushing hard to make up for lost time, and went a bit over the limit. Unfortunately, that caused me to spin out of the race.

“Overall, a disappointment.”