Marcus Ericsson: Singapore is “one of the best tracks of the year.”

Sauber F1 Team‘s Marcus Ericsson is looking forwards to racing at what he deems as “one of the best tracks of the year“.

Formula One returns to the original ‘night race’ circuit this weekend – the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. It is notoriously the most demanding tracks on the calendar, due to its length, the heat and humidity that the drivers face.

Even so, Ericsson is eagerly anticipating the night race, and hopes that it can bring some luck for him after what has been a season where he has scored no points.

“I am really looking forward to racing in Singapore again,” he commented.

“It is a pleasure to be in such a great city, and night races are always a lot of fun. In terms of the driving experience, I’d say it is one of the best tracks of the year.”

The circuit has twenty-three corners, higher than any other race in the calendar. This adds an extra challenge for the drivers, who are already being pushed to the limit in the gruelling race that can often be over two hours long. Temperatures in the cockpit can reach sixty degrees.

“The Marina Bay Street Circuit is a city track, and has the highest number of corners out of all tracks on the calendar. The high temperatures and humidity add an extra challenge to all the drivers and team members.”

“As for the fan experience – there are a lot of events taking place around the city, so it will be an exciting weekend all-round.”