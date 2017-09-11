MotoGP

Marquez Wins to Move Level with Dovizioso

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez moved level with Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the MotoGP riders’ championship after a last lap victory in a rain-affected San Marino Grand Prix. Conditions were treacherous at Misano following incessant rain but the Spaniard showed his brilliance once again to deny Danilo Petrucci with Dovizioso taking third.

In the opening laps, the race looked to be heading the way of another Ducati rider with Jorge Lorenzo storming into the lead off the start line and quickly gapping his pursuers. With Marquez preoccupied by Petrucci and Dovizioso, Lorenzo opened up a three second advantage by the seventh lap but any hopes of a return to winning ways evaporated for Jorge when the GP17 folded underneath him under breaking for Quercia.

Having passed Marquez into the Rio hairpin, Petrucci inherited the lead but the Repsol Honda rider continued to pile on the pressure, shadowing the Pramac Ducati. Marc would ultimately play the tactical game to perfection, biding his time until the start of the final lap before outbraking the Italian into the first corner, earning him a lead which he would maintain by setting the fastest lap of the race last time around.

Despite looking like a potential winner for much of proceedings, Dovizioso would fade in the latter stages to wind up a distant third, surrendering his nine point championship lead in the process. Polesitter Maverick Vinales, not known for his prowess in wet conditions, rode carefully to take fourth, limiting the damage to his own title prospects.

With Cal Crutchlow crashing out of fifth on lap seven, Michele Pirro inherited the spot on the third factory Ducati ahead of Jack Miller with Scott Redding backing up his strong Silverstone showing with seventh at Misano. Alex Rins was a fine eighth for Suzuki ahead of Tech 3’s Jonas Folger while Bradley Smith went some way to easing the pressure on his KTM position by completing the top ten.

The top ten should have included Johann Zarco but the Frenchman was forced to push the Yamaha YZR-M1 across the line himself after stopping on the last lap, leaving him with just a single point to show for his efforts.

 

2017 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team50:41.56525
29. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing+1.19220
34. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+11.70616
425. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+16.55913
551. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Team+19.49911
643. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+24.88210
745. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing+33.8729
842. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+34.6628
994. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+54.0827
1038. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+57.9646
1144. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+1:00.4405
1219. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team+1:17.3564
1335. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda+1:35.5883
1426. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+1:38.8572
155. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+2:02.2121
1676. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing+1 Lap
1717. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team+1 Lap
NC53. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+9 Laps
NC29. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+12 Laps
NC22. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+13 Laps
NC41. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+15 Laps
NC8. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing+17 Laps
NC99. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team+22 Laps

