Martin Bags Aragon Pole Despite Late Crash

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin eased to his seventh pole position of the 2017 season despite crashing in another farcical finish to qualifying at Motorland Aragon. The Spaniard chose to ride alone on his final run as countless others searched for a slipstream but even though he suffered a crash on his last run, Martin had already done enough for pole position.

Qualifying has been dominated by the Gresini rider throughout 2017 and Jorge was the man to beat for much of the session, clocking a 1:59.125 on his first set of tyres. Championship leader Joan Mir was the first to break into the 1:58s, moving four tenths clear of his compatriot but Martin struck the crucial blow with ten minutes remaining, improving to a 1:58.067.

The closing minutes bore a frustrating resemblance to several other Moto3 qualifying sessions earlier in the season as the circuit fell quiet, only for the entire field to emerge as one with less than three minutes remaining. Martin took an even riskier approach, hanging back so long that he only beat the chequered flag with one second to spare but the strategy looked to be paying off halfway around his hot lap.

With two sectors complete, Martin was two tenths under his own benchmark but the front end of the Gresini Honda washed away at turn twelve, ending his session. Fortunately for Jorge, a five-rider pile-up three corners ahead of him, triggered by Adam Norrodin’s highside, had delayed Joan Mir and preserved his pole position.

Enea Bastianini wasn’t delayed by the late mayhem and climbed to second, edging out his team-mate Aron Canet, while Sky VR46 duo Nicolo Bulega and Dennis Foggia, the latter in as a wildcard this weekend, secured fourth and fifth respectively ahead of Mir. John McPhee will start seventh ahead of Philipp Oettl and Tatsuki Suzuki while Marcos Ramirez rounds out the top ten, edging out Misano winner Romano Fenati.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon: Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:58.067
233. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:58.425
344. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:58.516
48. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:58.593
510. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Junior Team VR46 Academy1:58.768
636. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing1:58.784
717. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team1:58.813
865. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing1:58.961
924. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:58.976
1042. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:58.985
115. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:59.165
1219. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:59.167
137. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team1:59.177
1421. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:59.271
1595. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:59.321
1616. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR461:59.360
1712. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP1:59.379
1871. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team1:59.390
1915. Jaume MasiaKTMCuna de Campeones1:59.392
2064. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:59.505
2158. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:59.513
2248. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar1:59.535
2323. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:59.697
2475. Albert ArenasMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar1:59.706
2584. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:59.813
2696. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP1:59.819
2737. Aaron PolancoHondaLeopard Racing1:59.833
2814. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:59.849
2940. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:59.861
3041. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia2:00.205
3127. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia2:00.953
324. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint2:01.261
336. Maria HerreraKTMAGR TeamNo Time

