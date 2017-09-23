Martin Bags Aragon Pole Despite Late Crash

Jorge Martin eased to his seventh pole position of the 2017 season despite crashing in another farcical finish to qualifying at Motorland Aragon. The Spaniard chose to ride alone on his final run as countless others searched for a slipstream but even though he suffered a crash on his last run, Martin had already done enough for pole position.
Qualifying has been dominated by the Gresini rider throughout 2017 and Jorge was the man to beat for much of the session, clocking a 1:59.125 on his first set of tyres. Championship leader Joan Mir was the first to break into the 1:58s, moving four tenths clear of his compatriot but Martin struck the crucial blow with ten minutes remaining, improving to a 1:58.067.
The closing minutes bore a frustrating resemblance to several other Moto3 qualifying sessions earlier in the season as the circuit fell quiet, only for the entire field to emerge as one with less than three minutes remaining. Martin took an even riskier approach, hanging back so long that he only beat the chequered flag with one second to spare but the strategy looked to be paying off halfway around his hot lap.
With two sectors complete, Martin was two tenths under his own benchmark but the front end of the Gresini Honda washed away at turn twelve, ending his session. Fortunately for Jorge, a five-rider pile-up three corners ahead of him, triggered by Adam Norrodin’s highside, had delayed Joan Mir and preserved his pole position.
Enea Bastianini wasn’t delayed by the late mayhem and climbed to second, edging out his team-mate Aron Canet, while Sky VR46 duo Nicolo Bulega and Dennis Foggia, the latter in as a wildcard this weekend, secured fourth and fifth respectively ahead of Mir. John McPhee will start seventh ahead of Philipp Oettl and Tatsuki Suzuki while Marcos Ramirez rounds out the top ten, edging out Misano winner Romano Fenati.
Moto3 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon: Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|88. Jorge Martin
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:58.067
|2
|33. Enea Bastianini
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:58.425
|3
|44. Aron Canet
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:58.516
|4
|8. Nicolo Bulega
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:58.593
|5
|10. Dennis Foggia
|KTM
|Sky Junior Team VR46 Academy
|1:58.768
|6
|36. Joan Mir
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:58.784
|7
|17. John McPhee
|Honda
|British Talent Team
|1:58.813
|8
|65. Philipp Oettl
|KTM
|Südmetall Schedl GP Racing
|1:58.961
|9
|24. Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:58.976
|10
|42. Marcos Ramirez
|KTM
|Platinum Bay Real Estate
|1:58.985
|11
|5. Romano Fenati
|Honda
|Marinelli Rivacold Snipers
|1:59.165
|12
|19. Gabriel Rodrigo
|KTM
|RBA BOE Racing Team
|1:59.167
|13
|7. Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|SIC Racing Team
|1:59.177
|14
|21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:59.271
|15
|95. Jules Danilo
|Honda
|Marinelli Rivacold Snipers
|1:59.321
|16
|16. Andrea Migno
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:59.360
|17
|12. Marco Bezzecchi
|Mahindra
|CIP
|1:59.379
|18
|71. Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|SIC Racing Team
|1:59.390
|19
|15. Jaume Masia
|KTM
|Cuna de Campeones
|1:59.392
|20
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:59.505
|21
|58. Juanfran Guevara
|KTM
|RBA BOE Racing Team
|1:59.513
|22
|48. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Mahindra
|Mahindra Gaviota Aspar
|1:59.535
|23
|23. Niccolo Antonelli
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:59.697
|24
|75. Albert Arenas
|Mahindra
|Mahindra Gaviota Aspar
|1:59.706
|25
|84. Jakub Kornfeil
|Peugeot
|Peugeot MC Saxoprint
|1:59.813
|26
|96. Manuel Pagliani
|Mahindra
|CIP
|1:59.819
|27
|37. Aaron Polanco
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:59.833
|28
|14. Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:59.849
|29
|40. Darryn Binder
|KTM
|Platinum Bay Real Estate
|1:59.861
|30
|41. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|2:00.205
|31
|27. Kaito Toba
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|2:00.953
|32
|4. Patrik Pulkkinen
|Peugeot
|Peugeot MC Saxoprint
|2:01.261
|33
|6. Maria Herrera
|KTM
|AGR Team
|No Time