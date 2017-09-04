Massa still ready to switch to Formula E

Felipe Massa has reiterated his desire to move to Formula E after his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

The Brazilian still does not have a contract for next season, and should he not get an offer in a competitive seat he says he is still keen to move to the all-electric series.

Massa came close to moving to Formula E this year, after testing with Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

However the last minute offer from Williams to extend his F1 career meant that he reversed his decision to retire.

Massa though still sees his future in Formula E, saying when asked about where he would be next year if not in Formula 1, “Formula E. But I don’t know when.”

He continued, “I did a test with them [Jaguar]. When I decided to stop F1, I was talking with some teams and with Formula E.

“I wanted to see the car, I wanted to drive the car and see how it is. I did a test with them just to see how it is.

“You cannot compare [Formula E to Formula 1]. It’s completely different but it is still a competition. [There are] some great ideas for the future and the championship is growing.

“I think it’s fantastic [that new manufacturers are entering], and I see a big future in that category for a driver, especially after F1.”

The Brazilian did say he wanted to continue in F1 in the meantime, but only if he had a competitive car.

“I need to analyse everything and then decide what is my option for next year and if the options I have are making me happy,” Massa said.

“I feel that I am competitive. When you see you are competitive and are doing a good job in the car, that really motivates you.

“But it’s true I don’t want to be in F1 to be at the back, I want to have a proper job and this is part of my ideas for the future.”