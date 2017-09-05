Maurizio Arrivabene: “We Cannot Be Satisfied With This Result”

Scuderia Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene praised the Tifosi for their support, despite a difficult weekend for the prancing horse after rivals Mercedes captured a one-two at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Ferrari’s home turf.

Both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen struggled in the wet qualifying session to only finish seventh and eighth respectfully, but would later be pushed up to the third row after grid penalties were later applied, but Ferrari were unable to keep up with the pace of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team during the race, who went on to take a dominant one-two with Lewis Hamilton taking victory at the Italian Grand Prix and leading the Drivers’ world championship for the first time this year.

Vettel was able to be best of the rest and brought home a third place finish for Ferrari with Raikkonen struggling with balance issue managed to nurture the car home in fifth, but even just with a podium finish for the Italian team, the Ferrari boss praises the fans at Monza for backing the team throughout the weekend.

“It’s been a difficult weekend at a track that definitely didn’t suit the technical characteristics of the SF70H. The great crowd of our fans here at Monza supported us all the way and the entire team thanks them for that.” said Arrivabene.

“After a far from ideal qualifying in the wet, Sebastian managed to get the better of the drivers directly ahead of him on the grid and thus make it to the podium. As for Kimi, he had a more difficult time due to the balance on his car being inconsistent.”

Despite the Italian team not destined to be favourites to win at Monza with Mercedes taking full advantage of the power-hungry circuit, Ferrari were left embarrassed with Vettel finishing 36-seconds behind race winner Hamilton, and Arrivabene insists that Ferrari cannot be satisfied with this kind of result and that they aim to fight back at the Singapore Grand Prix, a track that should suit the SF70H much better, with the high temperatures and street track layout.

“Despite the fact that everyone in the team did their utmost, we cannot be satisfied with this result,” said Arrivabene. “We will tackle the next race in Singapore with our feet on the ground and with our usual determination.”