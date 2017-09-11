Max Verstappen: “I Think We Should Be Able To Challenge For A Podium”

Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen is ready to be tested to the limit at one of the hottest races of the calendar.

The Dutch driver says he is looking forward to the Singapore Grand Prix next weekend with the belief that a podium is on the cards for the Red Bull team.

The low-speed characteristics of the Singapore track should be able to help Red Bull be closer to rivals Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes AMG Petronas with Verstappen’s team-mate Daniel Ricciardo believing that Red Bull have a strong chance of victory here.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Singapore as it’s always a special weekend. The race has been a strong one for us in the past and I think we should be able to challenge for a podium this year.” said Verstappen.

The race at Singapore is regarded as one of the toughest races on the calendar due to the high temperatures and the two hour race length, drivers prepare by tackling extreme training programmes to get themselves fit for the conditions in Singapore and for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“The night race and hot temperatures really test you to the limit and for me Singapore is physically the hardest race of the season.” said Verstappen.

“I have been preparing already for a few weeks doing heat training in the sauna and getting ready to sweat so I can cope with the heat in both Singapore and Malaysia.”

The Marina Bay Street Circuit provides a unique challenge for the drivers. A total of sixty one laps and one of the longest laps on the calendar, drivers will be on high alert at all times in the hot conditions, which on some occasions has cause the drivers to de-hydrate during the race due to very high cockpit temperatures.

The nineteen year old says the Singapore track is enjoyable to race on with a bumps creating a challenge. Verstappen’s best ever finish came at last year’s race with a sixth place finish with Red Bull.

“The track itself has a lot of corners which is why I enjoy driving there and like most street circuits it’s pretty bumpy which makes it even more challenging.”