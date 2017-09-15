Max Verstappen: Red Bull is ‘very strong’ at Singapore

Max Verstappen hailed a “pleasing” Friday practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, in which his Red Bull Racing team secured one-two placings on the time sheets for the opening pair of Formula 1 free practice sessions at Marina Bay.

Although team-mate Daniel Ricciardo led the way in both sessions, with Verstappen only few tenths adrift of his team-mate, the Dutchman was happy with the general performance of his car at the start of the weekend.

“Finishing first and second in the last session means it has been a positive Friday,” said Verstappen.

“The car in general performed well so we are happy with that side, the balance can always be improved and we are a bit down on top speed but nothing major to work on.”

Verstappen believes that there are a few areas to which Red Bull can still pay attention – and admitted that his team must be “cautious” of the threat from both the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Scuderia Ferrari in qualifying.

Although circumspect, Verstappen also believes that the Milton Keynes outfit’s pace should pay dividends in Sunday’s race.

“After such a good day we have to believe that a very good result in qualifying is possible, so we will go for it. Compared to our competitors we look very strong, we didn’t expect to be this competitive so of course this is very pleasing for us.

“We still have to be cautious and work on all aspects because we know that in Q3 tomorrow they will have improved and be closer; for now we look in a good position.

“Qualifying will be tight but I’m confident that our race pace offers us the chance of a good result. We know this should be one of our best tracks so we will do our best to capitalise on that.”