McLaren Pace at Monza ‘a bit alarming’ for Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat admitted it was ‘alarming’ that the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team were able to fight so closely to his Scuderia Toro Rosso team at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza last weekend, a circuit renowned for being power-hungry.

The Russian found himself embroiled in a battle with Stoffel Vandoorne in Italy, with Kvyat feeling the Belgian had the quicker car on the day, despite the McLaren team having struggled for speed with their Honda power unit this season.

Unfortunately for Vandoorne, reliability issues curtailed his day early whilst running inside the points, but Kvyat could only finish twelfth, and he feels Toro Rosso need to work hard on their car if they are to fight.

“Even McLaren was faster than us today, to be honest,” said Kvyat. “I think they were looking very strong.

“I think they were focusing more on the corners with their set-up so I was able to stay closer and it was much harder for him [Vandoorne] to stay with the tow with me, but at the Parabolica they were so close he was able to stay close and I had to close the line every lap.

“It wasn’t easy. It’s a bit alarming if McLaren can stay with us in this kind of track. There’s a lot to do and we need to start working on developing the strong point of the car.”