McLaren ‘Two Weeks Behind’ with 2018 Car, says Boullier

Eric Boullier says that McLaren are just two weeks behind with their 2018 car, despite late Renault call. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The McLaren Formula 1 Team may have signed off on their divorce from Honda and announced Renault power from 2018 but the late decision has left the team “two weeks” behind schedule when it comes to preparing for next season.

The announcement of McLaren’s split from Honda came after months of speculation and weeks of negotiations between both parties as well as Renault and Scuderia Toro Rosso, who will be using Honda power-units from 2018.

Although the agreements were finalised later than McLaren racing director Eric Boullier would have liked, he says that the team are just two weeks behind in preparing their 2018 car, time he is confident they can make up.

“Obviously it’s a challenge,” said Boullier to Planetf1.com. “Now we have to be [working] 24/7 I would say to try recover a couple of weeks where an ideal decision could’ve been taken.

“But, two weeks is recoverable, it won’t be any compromise next year. Of course, we don’t have the same experience as some of the costumers, so we have to discover the package.

“But, I think we can trust our engineers to do a very good job and two weeks are recoverable, but this is going to be a huge load of work and I’m glad to see there’s a lot of energy going inside McLaren to try and recover as fast as possible.”

Boullier also refuted suggestions that the extra effort would have a negative impact on the development of this year’s car.

“No,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that at all.

“It just means we are increasing the workload to make sure we can recover, and once we recover we will go back to the standard way to work.

“We have a different process today about work, because next year’s car, despite the change of power unit, it’s an evolution so there will be no revolutions. That doesn’t change the way we work.”