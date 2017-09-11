McLaren’s Eric Boullier: “We’re keen to move on from the last couple of weekends”

Eric Boullier is keen for his McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team to put the disappointments of the Belgian and Italian Grand Prix behind them as they turn their focus onto the Singapore Grand Prix on a track he feels should suit them much better.

Neither Fernando Alonso or Stoffel Vandoorne were able to score points in either of the last two races, with the Spaniard retiring from both races, while the Belgians retirement at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza means the possibility of yet more grid penalties in Singapore, but that has yet to be confirmed.

“We’re keen to move on from the last couple of weekends, and focus firmly on the future,” said Racing Director Boullier. “Singapore is one of the best chances of the year in terms of matching our package to the characteristics of this gruelling street circuit.

“We’ve worked hard to try to avoid incurring any penalties which could halt our progress there, and we hope that following Stoffel’s retirement in Monza we won’t have to use any new power unit elements, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.”

This year’s race in Singapore is the tenth to be held in the country, and Boullier says it is a great milestone for the event, which was the first to host a night race under floodlights, and is one that is cherished by the whole team every year.

“Celebrating 10 years of the Singapore Grand Prix is a great achievement and we’d like to congratulate the organisers for reaching this milestone, at what is an incredibly impressive venue that teams and fans alike love returning to each year,” said Boullier.

“For McLaren Honda, this year’s race offers us everything to play for, and we’re looking forward to fighting as close to our front-running competitors as possible. The whole team looks forward to Singapore each year – it’s a flagship event and an Asian jewel in the crown.

“The combination of the humidity, operating at unusual times during the day and night while working to the European schedule, the floodlights, high walls and gruelling track layout all makes for a truly unique grand prix, and an epic weekend of racing for fans in the middle of this great city.

“It’s a fantastic spectacle for fans, teams and partners alike, who all love to experience the best of Singapore and enjoy everything the city and grand prix organisers have to offer. It’s also a weekend that produces some of the best racing on the calendar, and never fails to throw up some drama.”