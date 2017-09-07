Mercedes’ James Allison: “This was the Most Comprehensive of our Eight Wins so far this Season”

Current Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Technical Director – and former Scuderia Ferrari Technical Director – James Allison said that their win at the Italian Grand Prix was the “most comprehensive of [the season]”; and that it was made all the better for taking it at his former employer’s home race.

Mercedes Silver Arrows conclusively defeated Ferrari at Monza, turning down their engines mid-race and even slowing and driving side-by-side on the cool-down lap to solidify their dominance at the track. In a season where races have been decided by fractions of a second, finishing over half a minute clear of the first Ferrari is something Allison is extremely proud of.

“This season has been an exhilarating rollercoaster ride and we have won races by the skin of our teeth, others where we have lost by similar margins.

“But this was the most comprehensive of our eight victories so far this season.

“It was a 1-2, flawlessly executed by the team, a dominant performance and delivered on the home turf of our main competitor; all that makes it a pretty memorable day.”

Far from getting caught up in the passion of a decisive win though, Allison is keeping his eyes firmly on the future – knowing that whilst Monza was a particularly strong track for the team, weaker tracks are on the way.

“Aside from the emotion, though, these points count the same as any others and put us in the lead of the drivers’ table for the first time as well as building our lead in the constructors’ standings.

“We know that sterner challenges await us in the races to come, so we need to bank these points, move on and make sure that we don’t relinquish either championship lead from now to Abu Dhabi.”

Mercedes retained the lead of the constructors’ championship on Sunday, extending their lead to sixty-two points.