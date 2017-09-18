Mercedes James Allison: “Nothing pointed to a result quite like this one”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Technical Director James Allison could not quite believe the squad were able to turn around a poor Friday and Saturday, to take victory at the Singapore Grand Prix yesterday, with all previous data pointing towards an extremely difficult race for the Silver Arrows.

However, repeatedly Formula 1 has shown us that you cannot take anything for granted, and absolutely anything is possible, if you are there to capitalise when opportunity comes your way, and that is just what Mercedes did this weekend.

“In the two weeks since the last round of the championship and in all the hundreds of hours worked and thousands of simulations made, nothing pointed to a result quite like this one.

“Formula 1 is incredibly complicated, but days like this remind you that it is still a sport – and that you never know what might happen.

“After a difficult weekend prior to Sunday, the manner in which the cards all fell so right for us in the opening corners gave us a massive lift.”

Main championship rivals Scuderia Ferrari may have made things somewhat easier for Lewis Hamilton to clinch that win, having taken each other and Max Verstappen out at the start, but Allison was pleasantly surprised to see that the Brit was still able to hold his own against Daniel Ricciardo; despite the fact Red Bull Racing had proved stronger all weekend.

“But after that huge dose of luck, it was a relief to show that we had good race pace to justify our good fortune, and we couldn’t be more delighted with the way Lewis and Valtteri made the most of it.”

It could hardly have been a better result for Mercedes, who now sit 102 points clear of the Italian squad in the constructor’s standings, whilst Hamilton takes a 28-point lead in the driver’s championship.

However, although winning at a track where they have struggled in the past is fantastic, Allison pointed out that there are still plenty of races remaining this season, and so they cannot take let themselves get carried away at any stage.

“This is a brilliant result for both titles and, of course, we leave Singapore with a spring in our step. But there is still a very long way to go in this championship race.”